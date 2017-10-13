Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out again Friday
Beverley (knee) will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers, Michael Gallagher of NBC Sports reports.
Beverley has been battling knee soreness over the past several days, so it's no surprise to see the Clippers exercise caution and hold the point guard out for his second straight contest. Look for Milos Teodosic to continue to see extended minutes at point guard in Beverley's absence Friday, but the expectation is that Beverley will be ready for the start of the regular season.
