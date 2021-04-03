Beverley (knee) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Lakers, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

Beverley's absence will mark his 12th straight game missed. Until he returns, look for Reggie Jackson to continue starting at point guard, while the newly acquired Rajon Rondo is also expected to be available for point guard depth. The veteran's next chance to return will be Tuesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.