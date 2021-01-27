Beverley (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Miami, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Beverley will be sidelined for the second straight game with a sore right knee, and he could miss the rest of the road trip, which ends Feb. 3 in Cleveland. Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson and Terrance Mann should continue to split point duties with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard both out due to the COVID-19 protocols.
