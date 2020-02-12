Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out again Thursday
Beverley (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Boston, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The veteran guard will miss his fourth consecutive game with the sore right groin, and he'll now have the All-Star break to aid in his recovery. Landry Shamet and Lou Williams should continue handling point duties for the Clippers in Beverley's absence.
