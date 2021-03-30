Beverley (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
This will be the 10th straight absence for Beverley, who continues to deal with soreness in his troublesome right knee. At this point, it's unclear if he'll have a realistic chance to return for Thursday's game against Denver.
