Beverley (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old will be sidelined for a fifth consecutive contest due to a sore right knee. Beverley's status remains in question for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday in Cleveland. Reggie Jackson is poised to receive another start for the Clippers.
