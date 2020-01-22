Beverley is dealing with a sore a right groin and has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Look for more updates on Beverley's status to come Wednesday morning, ahead of the Clippers' matchup with the Hawks. Should he be ruled out for the contest, look for Lou Williams to slot into the main rotation and Derrick Walton Jr. to potentially see some action off the bench.