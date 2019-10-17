Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out for rest
Beverley (calf) is being held out for rest purposes Thursday against the Mavericks.
Beverley suffered a calf injury during Sunday's exhibition, though the team has listed his status as out due to rest Thursday, leading us to believe he's put the calf issue behind him. He should be ready to roll for the regular-season opener Tuesday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Nursing calf injury•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Returns to practice Saturday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out to rest•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Uninspiring start to the preseason•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Returning to Clippers•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Finishes season strong•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...