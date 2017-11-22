Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out for season following knee surgery
Beverley underwent surgery to repair a microfracture and meniscus injury to his right knee and will miss the rest of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Beverley's first season with the Clippers ends in disappointing fashion, as the defensive-minded point guard played just 11 games before succumbing to injury. He finished with averages of 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.2 three-pointers across 30.4 minutes, while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 40 percent from the three-point line. After undergoing surgery Wednesday, Beverley will start the long road to recovery and he should be back with the Clippers next season for the final year of his contract despite it being non-guaranteed. However, he's expected to need nine months to make a full recovery, so that could mean he's limited at the start of training camp. With Beverley out, Sindarius Thornwell should continue to start for the time being, though once Milos Teodosic (foot) is cleared to play, it will be Teodosic's spot to lose moving forward. Teodosic, once healthy, and Austin Rivers will both soak up the majority of Beverley's minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: To miss extended time with knee injury•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Scores nine points in return•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will return Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable for Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Plans return for Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Saturday vs. Hornets•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...