Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Friday and Saturday with sore knee

Beverley is dealing with a sore right knee and has been ruled out for both Friday's game against the Thunder and Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The fact that it's being listed as just soreness is encouraging that the injury shouldn't keep Beverley out for an extended period of time, but with the Clippers heading into a back-to-back set to start the weekend, they'll avoid putting additional strain on his knee. That means Beverley's next opportunity to return will be Monday against the 76ers, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With Milos Teodosic (foot) also still out, look for Austin Rivers to shift over to point guard, with guys like Lou Williams and Wesley Johnson picking up additional minutes in the backcourt as well.