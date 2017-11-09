Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Friday and Saturday with sore knee
Beverley is dealing with a sore right knee and has been ruled out for both Friday's game against the Thunder and Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The fact that it's being listed as just soreness is encouraging that the injury shouldn't keep Beverley out for an extended period of time, but with the Clippers heading into a back-to-back set to start the weekend, they'll avoid putting additional strain on his knee. That means Beverley's next opportunity to return will be Monday against the 76ers, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With Milos Teodosic (foot) also still out, look for Austin Rivers to shift over to point guard, with guys like Lou Williams and Wesley Johnson picking up additional minutes in the backcourt as well.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Scores season-high 23 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Keeps up offensive contributions Thursday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Scores 19 in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Flashes defensive chops in Saturday's win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Provides 10 points in Clippers debut•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will start Thursday•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...