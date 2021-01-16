Beverley (personal) will not play in Friday's game versus the Kings, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The reason for Beverley's absence is undisclosed, but the Clippers will be without him and Lou Williams (hip). As a result, Reggie Jackson will get the start in point guard. The veteran's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Pacers.
