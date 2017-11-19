Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Saturday vs. Hornets
Beverley (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Michael Gallagher of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Beverley will miss his fourth straight contest due to a sore right knee, not much of a surprise considering the point guard was held out of last night's overtime loss to the Cavaliers. Look for Sindarius Thornwell and Austin Rivers to continue to start in the backcourt with Beverley sidelined.
