Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Saturday
Beverley (calf) won't play Saturday against the Hawks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley will miss a second straight matchup as he deals with left calf soreness. Lou Williams, Derrick Walton, Rodney McGruder and Terance Mann could all see expanded roles as a result.
