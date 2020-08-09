Beverley (calf) is officially listed as out for Sunday's contest with the Nets, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
After missing each of the Clippers' wins against the Mavericks on Thursday and the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Beverley will be forced to miss a third consecutive game. The guard's next opportunity to return to the floor will come on Wednesday against the Nuggets.
