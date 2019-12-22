Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Sunday
Beverley will not play Sunday against OKC due to a sore right groin, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Beverley missed time earlier this month with a concussion, but he'll sit Sunday after he may have tweaked his groin during Saturday's win over the Spurs. In his absence, expect some combination of Jerome Robinson, Lou Williams and Derrick Walton to see increased time.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ejection sours strong performance•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Logs 26 minutes in return•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Good to go•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Deemed questionable for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...