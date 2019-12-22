Play

Beverley will not play Sunday against OKC due to a sore right groin, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Beverley missed time earlier this month with a concussion, but he'll sit Sunday after he may have tweaked his groin during Saturday's win over the Spurs. In his absence, expect some combination of Jerome Robinson, Lou Williams and Derrick Walton to see increased time.

