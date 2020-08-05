Beverley (calf) is out for Thursday's contest against the Mavericks, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Beverley exited Tuesday's game against the Suns due to a left calf strain. He'll miss Thursday's game as a result, which should put more responsibility on Reggie Jackson's shoulders once again. In the bubble, Jackson is averaging 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.0 minutes.
