Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Thursday
Beverley (knee) will not play in Thursday's preseason tilt against the Kings, The Orange County Register reports.
Beverley also missed Tuesday's practice with knee soreness. Lou Williams and Milos Teodosic will likely jump into the starting lineup with Austin Rivers (hip) missing Thursday's preseason game as well. After the departure of Chris Paul -- a strong perimeter defender -- the Clippers will hope that Beverley fills the void, since he averaged a career-high 1.5 steals during the 2016-17 season with the Rockets.
