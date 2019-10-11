Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out to rest
Beverley won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Nuggets for rest purposes, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverly logged 12 minutes in Friday's preseason loss to Houston, so he'll get Thursday night off to rest. His next chance to take the court will come Oct. 17 against Dallas.
