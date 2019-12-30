Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Tuesday
Beverley (wrist) won't play Tuesday against Sacramento, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Beverley suffered the injury during Saturday's matchup with the Jazz, and it'll cost him at least one contest. His X-rays came back negative, but it remains to be seen when the veteran guard will be cleared to return to the court. Derrick Walton Jr. and Lou Williams will likely pick up the slack at point guard in Beverley's absence.
