Beverley (hand) is out for Friday's game against Houston, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Beverley is one of three usual starters set to miss Friday's game, alongside Paul George (rest) and Serge Ibaka (back). Rajon Rondo (hip) could be set for a significant uptick in minutes if he's able to play, otherwise Reggie Jackson (eye) could be the primary beneficent of increased playing time.