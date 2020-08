Beverley (calf) was ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Mavericks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The 32-year-old continues to battle the left calf strain and wasn't moving well during Wednesday's shootaround, so he won't be available for Game 2. It's unclear if Beverley will be available for Game 3 on Friday. Reggie Jackson and Landry Shamet are likely to play increased roles in his absence.