Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Plans return for Monday
Beverley (knee) is targeting his return for Monday against the Knicks, according to league sources, Adrian Wojnarowski of EPSN.com reports.
Beverley sat out his fifth consecutive game Saturday due to a sore right knee.
