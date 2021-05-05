Beverley (hand) will make his return but will be on a minutes limit Tuesday against the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Beverley has been out since April 8, when he suffered a broken left hand/wrist. He'll come off the bench in his first game back and, understandably, he'll be on a minutes limit. Eventually, Beverley will likely work his way back up to consistently seeing minutes in the low-to-mid 20s. There's a good chance he'll rejoin the starting five once he's off a minutes limit as well.