Beverley (knee) will play and start Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. He's on an unspecified minutes limit.

After an eight-game absence due to right knee soreness, Beverley will return to the lineup Wednesday. His return will push Luke Kennard to the bench, likely resulting in him seeing a reduced workload. Reggie Jackson could see a reduced workload as well.