Beverley finished Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves with six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes.

The veteran returned from an eight-game injury absence and reclaimed his starting spot, though his workload was limited after he missed more than two weeks. Beverley has shot the three well this season (40.8 percent 3Pt), but as has been the case for much his career, he's more valuable as a real-life player than a fantasy commodity.