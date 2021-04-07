Beverley finished with eight points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 133-116 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Beverley returned for the Clippers after missing near on a month of action. He was on a minutes restriction and that could be the case for the immediate future given his tendency to pick up frequent injuries. While he can be a standard league fantasy asset, Beverley is likely to serve as more of a streaming option the rest of the way unless he bucks the trend and puts together a run of maintained health.