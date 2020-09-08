Beverley finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 113-107 victory over Denver.

Beverley continues to work his way back into game shape, increasing his minutes load for the third consecutive game. He is yet to provide anything more than tenacity and aggression with his statistical production failing to reach any great heights. Despite offering minimal output, especially on the offensive end, Beverley's presence on the court is key to the Clippers' success and as long as he is healthy, he is going to have a meaningful role in their drive for championship glory.