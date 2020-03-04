Beverley posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 win over the Thunder.

Beverley hasn't looked like himself lately, and it's possible he's still feeling the effects of a recent groin injury. Over the past three games, he's just 1-for-10 from the field and hasn't racked up a steal or a block. He'll look to bounce back Thursday against the Rockets in Houston.