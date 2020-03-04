Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Poor shooting continues in win
Beverley posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 win over the Thunder.
Beverley hasn't looked like himself lately, and it's possible he's still feeling the effects of a recent groin injury. Over the past three games, he's just 1-for-10 from the field and hasn't racked up a steal or a block. He'll look to bounce back Thursday against the Rockets in Houston.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Remains on minutes limit•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Quiet night in return•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Cleared to play•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable for Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Practices fully Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...