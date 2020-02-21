Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Practices fully Friday
Beverley (groin) practiced fully Thursday and Friday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran point guard appeared to be trending towards his return after participating in the skills challenge during All-Star weekend, and his return to practice further entrenches that idea. Regardless, Beverley should continue to be considered questionable until officially cleared by the team after missing the last four games.
