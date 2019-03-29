Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Probable Saturday
Beverley (hip) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley is expected to return following a one-game absence due to a right hip pointer. His status may be updated following Saturday's morning shootaround.
