Beverley (wrist) had 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block over 23 minutes in Saturday's 120-107 loss to Utah.

Despite suffering an apparent wrist injury during Saturday's contest, Beverley was able to return to the game and put together an impressive performance. Although he returned Saturday, his status going forward will be something to monitor as he has dealt with various injuries this season. If the 31-year-old is forced to miss any extra time, Lou Williams and Landry Shamet could see increased usage.