Beverley finished with 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five steals, and four assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 113-105 victory over the Lakers.

Beverley continues his last season resurgence, collecting five steals to go with 13 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. He has turned his season around after a slow start and has been a top-40 player over the past two weeks. There is no reason to think he can't keep things going as the Clippers battle for one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference.