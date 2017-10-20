Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Provides 10 points in Clippers debut

Beverley tallied 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 win over the Lakers.

The veteran point guard served as a complementary presence on a night in which DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin particularly stepped up. Beverley is expected to be a fourth scoring option at best behind Griffin, Jordan and Danilo Gallinari when that trio is healthy this season, although his defensive prowess should afford him a solid allotment of minutes.