Beverley (hip) will be a game-time call for Friday's game against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Beverley didn't take the court for Wednesday's matchup due to a hip injury, and his status remains up in the air for the Clippers' upcoming contest. The team should have a better idea of his status for Friday following morning shootaround.

