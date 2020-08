Beverley (calf) is considered questionable for Game 1 against the Mavericks on Monday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Beverley missed the Clippers' final five seeding games with a strained left calf, and the issue is still bothering him as Monday's Game 1 rapidly approaches. If Beverley is ultimately held out, Reggie Jackson would likely be in line to start at point guard.