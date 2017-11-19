Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable for Monday
Beverley (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Knicks, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley has missed the last five games because of a sore right knee, but is trending towards full strength. He'll likely test out the injury during Monday's morning shootaround, with another update coming shortly after that session regarding his potential availability. If Beverley does return, that should send Sindarius Thornwell back to a bench role.
