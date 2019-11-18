Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable Monday
Beverley (calf) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Thunder, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley has missed the last two games due to left knee soreness after starting the first 11 matchups to begin the season. Lou Williams will presumably garner another spot-start if Beverley is somehow unable to play Monday.
