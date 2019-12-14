Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable Saturday
Beverley (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Bulls, Mirjam Swanson of the Southern California News Group reports.
Beverley sat out Friday's victory over the Timberwolves and is in danger of missing a second straight. Terrance Mann and Derick Walton Jr. would presumably be in line for bigger workloads if he is ultimately unable to go. More information on his status should come closer to game time.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't play Friday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Double-double against Pacers•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Little impact in loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Multi-faceted production Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...