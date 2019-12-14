Beverley (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Bulls, Mirjam Swanson of the Southern California News Group reports.

Beverley sat out Friday's victory over the Timberwolves and is in danger of missing a second straight. Terrance Mann and Derick Walton Jr. would presumably be in line for bigger workloads if he is ultimately unable to go. More information on his status should come closer to game time.