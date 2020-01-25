Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable Sunday
Beverley (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Magic.
Beverley is at risk of missing a third straight contest due to right groin soreness. More information on his status may arrive following morning shootaround or after pregame activities.
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.