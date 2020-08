Beverley (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Mavericks.

Beverley has been battling a strained left calf but was available for Game 1 and played 20 minutes, posting eight points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist. He's apparently dealing with some soreness, however, and it's possible he sits out Game 2. If that's the case, Reggie Jackson and Landry Shamet would be in line for extra minutes.