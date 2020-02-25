Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Quiet night in return
Beverley amassed just six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 124-97 victory over the Grizzlies.
Beverley was back in action after missing the previous five games with a groin injury. Despite starting, Beverley was limited to just 19 minutes, likely as a result of both injury management and the blowout nature of the scoreline. Beverley is a top-100 player when the minutes are there, although it is going to take a few games for him to reach that kind of production.
