Beverley recorded six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two blocks and one rebound over 28 minutes in Friday's 106-100 loss to Utah.

Beverley has gotten off to a slow start this season, and he was unable to generate much production in Friday's narrow loss. The 32-year-old had the lowest scoring total of any starter for the Clippers, and he was unable to find his shot from beyond the arc against the Jazz.