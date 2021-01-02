Beverley recorded six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two blocks and one rebound over 28 minutes in Friday's 106-100 loss to Utah.
Beverley has gotten off to a slow start this season, and he was unable to generate much production in Friday's narrow loss. The 32-year-old had the lowest scoring total of any starter for the Clippers, and he was unable to find his shot from beyond the arc against the Jazz.
