Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ready for Christmas matchup
Beverley (groin) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The 31-year-old sat out Sunday's matchup with the Thunder, but he went through practice Tuesday and is recovered from the groin soreness. Beverley is averaging 7.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.0 minutes this season.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ejection sours strong performance•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Logs 26 minutes in return•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Good to go•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Deemed questionable for Tuesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.