Beverley (groin) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The 31-year-old sat out Sunday's matchup with the Thunder, but he went through practice Tuesday and is recovered from the groin soreness. Beverley is averaging 7.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.0 minutes this season.