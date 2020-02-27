Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Remains on minutes limit
Beverley will remain on a minutes limit for Wednesday's tilt with the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
According to coach Doc Rivers, Beverley will remain on a minutes limit, though he didn't specify what the exact workload may be. In all likelihood, Beverley will see close to 20 minutes as he did in Monday's win over Memphis.
