Beverley (knee) is unavailable Friday against the Magic, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 32-year-old will be sidelined for the third consecutive contest by soreness in his right knee. Reggie Jackson and Lou Williams should see more run at the point in Beverley's continued absence, and the return of Kawhi Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) and Paul George (COVID-19 protocols) returns the team to some normalcy.