Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Remains out Sunday
Beverley (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Beverley will be sidelined for both ends of the back-to-back set due to groin injury, with his next chance to take the court coming Tuesday in Philadelphia. Landry Shamet started and played 29 minutes in the veteran's absence Saturday and could do so again versus the Cavaliers.
