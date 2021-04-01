Beverley (knee) will remain sidelined for Thursday's game against Denver, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
This will be Beverley's 11th straight absence, as the guard continues to deal with a right knee injury. Expect Reggie Jackson to possibly see a spot-start since newly-acquired Rajon Rondo (groin) is also out Thursday.
