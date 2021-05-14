Beverley (rest) will not play Friday against Houston, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
All three of Beverley, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will be held out Friday as the Clippers take it easy on the second half of a back-to-back. Beverley didn't make much of an impact in 18 minutes Thursday night against the Hornets, finishing with just two points (1-4 FG), no assists and no rebounds.
