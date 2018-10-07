Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Resting Saturday
Beverley is resting Saturday against the Lakers, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
Coach Doc Rivers is giving the veteran the night off. In Beverley's stead, rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will draw the start.
