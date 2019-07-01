Beverley agreed Monday with the Clippers on a three-year, $40 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The defensive-minded combo guard proved to be an excellent fit for the Clippers the past two seasons after coming over from the Rockets in the deal that sent Chris Paul to Houston. After being limited to 11 games in his inaugural campaign in Los Angeles following microfracture surgery, Beverley bounced back to suit up in 78 contests in 2018-19 while averaging 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 triples (on 39.7 percent shooting) across 27.4 minutes per game. He'll likely start alongside second-year point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his third season with the Clippers but could see his role scaled back some with Landry Shamet and Lou Williams in the fold.